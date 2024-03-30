Only one pvt school open to RTE quota in Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru: A solitary private school is open for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) quota in Bengaluru Urban for the 2024 academic year, commencing from June.
During a recent mapping of schools by the Department of School Education and Literacy, only one school in Bengaluru North (1) has been listed for admissions under 25% RTE quota. Department officials explained that it was because the rest of the areas/wards have enough government and government-aided schools.
“As per the norms, priority should be given for government-aided schools during the RTE seat allotment. Only in case of non-availability of government or aided schools in the neighborhood, the applications/admissions for private schools under RTE is considered,” said a senior department official.
Parents seeking admission to private schools for their wards under the RTE quota are disappointed. “The department did not provide proper information on the availability of seats. Let the same be published on the website,” a parent said.
“When the RTE was implemented in the state, the quota was allowed at all the private schools,” said Yogananda from the RTE Students and Parents Association. “Due to the drop in enrollment at the state-run schools, the government brought amendments by prioritising government schools. Parents must check the availability of quota at private schools, instead of blaming the department.”
The department's website designated for RTE quota applications crashed several times in the last few days due to a high volume of traffic from parents.
