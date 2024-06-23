Over 100 animals rescued amid illegal slaughter during Bakrid

Bengaluru: Over 100 cattle were rescued recently across various parts of Bengaluru last week by Gau Gyan Foundation (GGF) amid the illegal slaughter of cows and bulls during Bakrid.
GGF said that more than 100 cattle were hoarded for sacrifice in several places including JJ Nagar and Byatarayanapura police station limits. While the foundation brought this to the notice of authorities, with the help of their volunteers they managed to rescue several cattle to their Gaushalas situated across the state.
According to GGF, illegal hoarding and slaughtering were reportedly taking place in other places such as KG Halli, Hennur, Kumaraswamy Layout and Bharatinagar. In a press release, GGF said, a camel was rescued from Hosakote police station limits and was sent to Hosakote Gaushala. However, no FIR was lodged in this regard. It also noted that 37 out of 38 cattle were rescued and sent to Mahadevapura Gaushala, in the first week of June.
Sanjay Kulkarni, an IT professional and member of GGF, said in a press release that illegal animal sacrifice took place in other places, including Doddapete and Thunganagar in Shivamogga district, with three camels being rescued from Shiralakoppa police station limits.
Sanjay said in a press release, “We have nothing against any religion or religious festivity. However, we strongly believe that the law of the land is supreme and cannot be compromised in the garb of religion.”
He said, “It also raises severe concerns on the health and safety of residents who stay in the areas where such activities are carried out.”
According to GGF volunteers, illegal hoarding of cattle was observed in parts of Tumakuru, including Tilak Park, Jayanagar, Chelur and other districts in Karnataka such as Kalburgi, Yadgir, Raichur, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada.
