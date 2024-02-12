Over 5K abdominal plank videos from Bengaluru set Guinness World Record

ISRO scientists and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu were among the 5,194 people who uploaded videos showing them doing abdominal planks, in the largest video album on abdominal planks so far.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said the fourth edition of Plankathon at Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on Sunday set the Guinness World Record. Plankathon is a unique fitness initiative for people holding the abdominal plank position.
Sudheer Kumar, ISRO’s Director of Capacity Building and Public Outreach, said: “This is indeed an extraordinary event that showcases the collective Indian spirit.”
The insurance company started Plankathon in 2018 to promote health and fitness. This year’s event was to salute ISRO scientists behind the Aditya L1 mission and Chandrayaan-3. The company’s Managing Director and CEO Tarun Chugh, was present on the occasion.