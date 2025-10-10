<p>Following the government’s decision to implement the menstrual leave policy, <em>DH’s</em> Sujay B M spoke to Sapna S (associate dean & HoD, School of Law, Christ Deemed-to-be University), who headed an 18-member committee that proposed the contours of the policy and challenges ahead. </p>.<p><strong>Your committee had proposed 6 days of menstrual leaves per year, but the government has increased it to 12 days.</strong></p>.<p>Initially, we proposed one-day menstrual leave. But after huge opposition, we went with 6 days. However, it’s a momentous decision by the government to make it 12 days a year and extend it to all organisations. It’s a recognition of gender equity and we shouldn’t just look at it as a one-day leave. </p>.<p><strong>There were concerns that this may lead to mass leaves, loss of productivity in women-intensive industries and so on.</strong></p>.<p>This formed the core of our discussions. I explained that by asking this question, they had already answered it. For women-intensive organisations, it’s all the more important to introduce these measures. To think that this will lead to mass leaves is very illogical. All organisations will have HRs and supervisors, who can work out a solution. Research shows that the pain a woman undergoes during menstrual cramps is almost equal to a heart attack. This affirmative action will only lead to more productivity, where women will feel safe.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet nods to one menstrual leave per month for working women.<p><strong>A person on your committee felt implementing this policy will lead to “untouchability” for women.</strong></p>.<p>This viewpoint has a lot of contradictions. That dimension comes from social conditioning, where menstrual leaves are attached with a stigma. Because of this, people are hesitant to seek menstrual leaves. We made a categorical decision to call it menstrual leaves. Otherwise, the social <br>stigma cannot be dealt with. This doesn’t affect women alone, but is instead a societal issue. </p>.<p><strong>You recommended sensitisation programmes alongside leaves.</strong></p>.<p>All employees, men and women, have to be sensitised that this is advantageous to women and has to be provided. In the committee, both men and women objected due to social conditioning. This has to be addressed.</p>.<p><strong>This policy doesn’t include unorganised sector. How can this be resolved?</strong></p>.<p>This policy mandates an employer-employee ecosystem. So, definitely, this is a limitation in the policy. With time, sensitisation and orientation through media, things may change.</p>