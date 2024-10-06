Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pakistani nationals in Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara blames central agencies

We have information that many Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are living illegally at several places in the state. Our police have launched an operation to track them down, Parameshwara said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 02:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPakistanG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us