Pakistani nationals in Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara blames central agencies

<p>Hubballi: Days after seven Pakistani nationals with fake Indian passports were arrested in two separate incidents in Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday blamed the failure of central intelligence agencies for the intruders sneaking into India and living in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "Despite the central agencies like RAW, Intelligence Bureau and CBI, intruders are sneaking into the country and living in Bengaluru with fake passports and Aadhaar. This is nothing but the failure of central agencies... Our police have acted swiftly and arrested Pakistani nationals. We have information that many Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are living illegally at several places in the state. Our police have launched an operation to track them down," he said.</p>.<p>When asked about JD(S) leader G T Devegowda openly backing CM Siddaramaiah, who is facing the MUDA site allotment case, Parameshwara said, "Just because he (GTD) backed the CM it doesn't mean that he would join the Congress. I don't have much information..."</p>.<p>On caste census, the Home minister said that an appropriate decision will be made on the caste census report after discussing it in the Cabinet meeting.</p>