BBMP signs MoU with Command Hospital

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Command Hospital Air Force, Bangalore, (CHAF-B) on behalf of the BBMP Halasuru Referral Hospital.
As part of the agreement, postgraduate students of Hospital Air Force will work at the Halasuru Referral Hospital four days a week, for two years.
CHAF is a premier medical institute of the Indian Air Force providing free medical care to air warriors, soldiers and their dependents of the armed forces. It also runs a Master of Surgery programme in Obstetrics and Gynaecology for two seats. On the other hand, the Halasuru Referral Hospital of the BBMP has a work load of approximately 600 deliveries per year.
CHAF reportedly approached the BBMP for collaboration to provide better clinical exposure and experience for their postgraduate residents.
“Majority of residents are in-service commissioned officers of a higher age bracket with reasonable social maturity and a sense of discipline. They are completely under the administrative control of CHAF,” their proposal stated.
The BBMP has given its consent since there will be no financial effect on it.
