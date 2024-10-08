Home
bengaluru

BBMP to give Rs 10,000 to 63 flood-hit homes in Mahalakshmi Layout

The residents blame the narrowing of stormwater drains at the time of building cement retaining walls for the flood situation.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 03:43 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 03:43 IST
