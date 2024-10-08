BBMP to give Rs 10,000 to 63 flood-hit homes in Mahalakshmi Layout

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP has decided to provide up to Rs 10,000 to each of the 63 houses that were flooded in Mahalakshmi Layout on Sunday night. A majority of these houses were flooded for the fourth time in the last two years.</p>.<p>The residents blame the narrowing of stormwater drains at the time of building cement retaining walls for the flood situation. </p>.<p>“After inspection, the BBMP’s zonal commissioner has put up a proposal to compensate the flood-hit houses. We can give up to Rs 10,000 per house. We are providing financial assistance from our budget as the national disaster management rules prescribe flooding for 48 hours to provide any monetary relief,” a senior BBMP official said. </p>.BBMP claimed a child’s life.<p>Other than the 63 houses in Mahalakshmi Layout, Kedriya Sadan apartment in Yelahanka, too, was flooded. </p>.<p>A resident of Ganesha Block in Mahalakshmi Layout said the local MLA did not visit the spot, despite making several calls. “We live on 4th Main. It took us about four hours to clean the house. I have been living here for 43 years. Due to the BBMP’s faulty rajakaluve work, water has entered our homes for the fourth time. We shudder in fear every time it starts raining,” she said. </p>.<p>Notably, a majority of the residents have given out their ground floor for rent. A couple of residents, who were affected by the floods last year, have vacated their rented homes.</p>