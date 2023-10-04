Panel on BBMP restructure now focuses on ‘Brand Bengaluru’  

The state government's has put on hold the restructuring of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller corporations, and has, instead, begun working towards building 'Brand Bengaluru.
The restructuring exercise will be done after the new councillors are elected. The panel, which was tasked with its restructuring, has now morphed into an advisory body.
Soon after taking over the reins, the Congress government had appointed a committee, headed by former chief secretary BS Patil, to restructure the BBMP by drafting a new bill for Bengaluru.
A month later, on July 18, the committee, which included Member of Parliament Rajeev Gowda, urban expert V Ravichandar, and retired IAS officer Siddaiah, was asked to shift its focus and work on improving Bengaluru’s brand.
Endowed with experience of working in the public sphere and with time on its hands, the committee that has an office in Vikasa Soudha is meeting experts from all sectors such as mobility, solid waste management, employment creation, and water to recommend an action plan for the government.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who had suggested the committee's formation, is likely to ensure that its recommendations are translated into programmes on the ground.
After its dialogue with NGOs in the second phase, the panel plans to engage with government agencies like the BBMP, BDA, BWSSB and others to coordinate and implement the inputs received.
A major recommendation that is likely to translate into a programme is harvesting rainwater, which is currently not being utilised properly. “Using data, experts have demonstrated the possibility to reuse rainwater through policy interventions,” a member said.