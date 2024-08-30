Panel on Greater Bengaluru Bill convenes for the first time  

The draft bill proposes the creation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with city elected MLAs serving as special invitees. The bill also suggests the formation of up to 10 smaller corporations and the creation of up to 400 wards. The government plans to expand Bengaluru's boundary by 200 square kilometres. No changes have been proposed to the functioning of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).