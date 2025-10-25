<p>Bengaluru: Cab drivers across Bengaluru have raised concerns that Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency panic buttons are not working as mandated.</p>.<p>In 2023, Karnataka made the installation of these safety devices mandatory for all public service and goods vehicles with national permits. For a cab with five seats, at least three panic buttons are required.</p>.<p>However, the buttons rarely work, said Somashekar R, State General Secretary of Namma Chalakara Trade Union (NCTU).</p>.<p>“While the initiative has good intent, it has turned into a complete hoax. Once the panic button is pressed, it is supposed to send an SOS notification to the control room and local police stations. I myself have visited the control room and it is a top-notch facility. But the drivers are not getting any response from the control room,” he told DH.</p>.<p>On Monday, the reporter found that panic buttons in five cabs were not functional. “When they are operational, there is a red light. But that is very rare. Once a customer pressed the button out of curiosity, and there was a call from the control room,” said Shashi, a driver.</p>.<p>Somashekar filed an RTI application a year ago seeking details about the VLTDs, panic buttons, and the tenders issued. He has yet to receive a reply.</p>.<p>“There are only a select few authorised manufacturers appointed to install these devices, and they charge as they please,” he said.</p>.<p>After drivers staged protests, the government capped the price of one VLTD at Rs 5,424, each panic button at Rs 325, and annual network and maintenance charges at Rs 1,800. But drivers say the installation costs between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000.</p>.<p>“We have no option but to pay these steep prices because if we do not, our fitness certificates will not be renewed. When I got the equipment installed, I tried pressing the panic button, but it never worked. I think the GPS is working,” said Abdul Baig, who installed the device in November 2024.</p>.<p>To avoid the cost, many cab drivers renew their fitness certificates in neighbouring states.</p>.<p>A senior Transport Department officer said most yellow-board cars have installed the safety equipment. However, cab unions estimate about 50% are still pending.</p>.<p>A senior official at the Bengaluru police command center said no complaints had been received about faulty panic buttons.</p>