bengaluru

Partial cancellation of trains between KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur

Last Updated 21 December 2023, 20:01 IST

Bengaluru: The following trains will not run between KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur due to line and power block taken up for safety-related works: 

Train number 17392 SSS Hubballi–KSR Bengaluru Express, leaving Hubballi on December 22 and 23, will terminate at Yeshwantpur. 

Train number 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete Passenger Special, leaving KSR Bengaluru on December 23 and 24, will originate from Yeshwantpur. 

Train rescheduled

Train number 12251 SMVT-Kamakhya Express will be rescheduled by three hours on December 23. It will depart from SMVT at 11.50 am instead of 8.50 am, the South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement. 

(Published 21 December 2023, 20:01 IST)
