JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Passenger arriving from Bangkok held with 10 yellow anacondas in check-in baggage at Bengaluru airport

'Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated,' the Customs 'X' handle said.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 16:25 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday said that a passenger was arrested for his alleged attempt to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage.

Posting on social media platform X, Bengaluru Customs said they intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

'Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated,' it added.

It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws, and the Customs Act, 1962 has many sections on combatting wildlife trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 April 2024, 16:25 IST)
BengaluruKempegowda International AirportBangkokwildlifeCustomssnake

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT