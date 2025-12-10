Passengers fume after IndiGo delivers only partial refund

<p>Bengaluru: Passengers who faced multiple flight delays and cancellations with IndiGo remain furious after not receiving the full refund amount from the airline.</p>.<p>While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a> has offered a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling for bookings till December 15, several Bengaluru passengers claim to have lost between Rs 400 and Rs 3,000 due to cancellations.</p>.<p>Despite the airline promising a full waiver, passengers said that when cancelling on the IndiGo website, cancellation charges and convenience fees are still levied.</p>.<p>"We attempted to cancel two tickets for an upcoming flight to Delhi, but the website says we will be charged deductions worth Rs 1,200. The customer support has not been helpful," said Ravi, a retired accountant.</p>.Bengaluru Airport-bound Vayu Vajra buses run nearly empty amid IndiGo crisis.<p>Third-party websites such as MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip and Ixigo also continue to charge cancellation and convenience fees, customers said.</p>.<p>"While there is no cancellation fee, these websites have all sorts of hidden fees such as a convenience fee and an ancillary fee, and it turns out they cannot be waived. So, for three tickets, we have lost about Rs 3,000 due to this fee," said Aditya, an IT employee.</p>.<p>However, a few customers did say that they had received the full refund.</p>.<p>Social media remains flooded with similar grievances.</p>.<p>Kavitha, a media professional, shared that about Rs 435 was deducted from her refund.</p>.<p>"We had booked a ticket from Bengaluru to Bhubaneshwar on December 8 for Rs 8,147, but we received an automated email that we would receive a refund of Rs 7,712. What happened to the rest of the amount? The irony is, after we received the message about the cancellation, we called the call centre, and they told us the flight had not been cancelled. There is serious miscommunication," she said.</p>.<p>An IndiGo source clarified that while the airline fee will be fully refunded, the convenience fee will be deducted.</p>