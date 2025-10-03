Patchwork along Bengaluru's Hennur Main Road peels off just days after fix

<p>Bengaluru: Poorly executed repairs on Hennur Main Road are already wearing out, with tar layers peeling off and potholes resurfacing just days after the patchwork.</p>.<p>Several stretches of the Hennur–Bagalur Road, promoted as an alternative route to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), are pockmarked with potholes and frequently in the news for accidents.</p>.<p>Though the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) recently undertook patchwork, the quality has drawn sharp criticism.</p>.Newly tarred road in Bengaluru's Whitefield crumbles within two days .<p>"The patchwork was done a few days ago, but the tar is already breaking apart. The potholes will be back after a spell of heavy rain,” said Sourabh, a food vendor.</p>.<p>On the same stretch, only half the road is motorable, with the other side covered in sand, dust, and gravel. Residents also complained of health issues. “Every week, one or the other employee from my establishment is on leave because of dust allergy. It starts with irritation in the eye and throat and leads to cold and fever,” said a supermarket manager.</p>.<p>White-topping work on Hennur–Bagalur Road, underway for nearly a year, is scheduled for completion by the end of October.</p>.<p>Vendors said the prolonged work has hit business. “We have to suffer with dust and then our business is hit because of tremendous traffic as people cannot park here,” said Kantilal, a grocery shop owner.</p>.<p>Nearby areas like Vadarpalya and Sai Layout are also struggling with deteriorating roads. “Riding a two-wheeler on these roads is like passing through a minefield,” said Vijay Joseph, a resident of Sai Layout.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jayaprakash downplayed the complaints, stating, “There is a smooth flow of traffic and not much traffic issues were faced even during white-topping.”</p>.<p>A senior GBA official said repairs are underway, but delays are unavoidable due to coordination with the BWSSB and Bescom for pipe-laying work.</p>