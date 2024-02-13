Patients with epilepsy break barriers in solidarity

Bengaluru: Commemorating the International Epilepsy Day, a total of 30 patients with epilepsy attended the ‘Break Free from Seizures’ event in the city on Monday.
Organised by Manipal Hospitals, the event saw multiple patients perform and exhibit their talents on stage, share personal narratives, and interact with specialists who shared key insights into the diagnosis and treatment for epilepsy.
Twenty one patients from across the country and beyond also shared written testaments of their journeys with the neurological disorder that causes patients to have seizures, uncommon behaviour, and involuntary movement.
Sneha Hampiholi, classical singer and founder of the Swarashri Sangeetha Shale in Basavanagudi, shared her son’s experience living with epilepsy.
“My son has had epilepsy since he was 1.5 years old. He is now 29, a tabla player just like his father (Satish Hampiholi) and is very smart with the computer. He also records the videos I put on my YouTube channel,” she told DH.
Her son, Sriram (name changed upon request), performed a 15-minute piece on the tabla with a vocal accompaniment, drawing cheers from the crowd.
Sneha also shed light on some of the difficulties faced by epilepsy patients, such as poor accessibility of necessary medication, the rigidity of the education system, and a lack of understanding or empathy shown by the general public.
“If you see someone having an epileptic seizure, please just stay quiet and leave them be for 2-3 minutes. Intervening and trying to do something can do more harm than good,” she cautioned.