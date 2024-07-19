Patrolmen criticised for not moving accident victim, cops say they followed protocol

Bengaluru: An inquiry has been initiated against Hoysala patrolmen in northern Bengaluru following allegations they refused to move an accident victim.
However, police officers said the patrolmen were following protocol and the ambulance’s arrival was delayed.
The incident occurred on Triveni Road, Yeshwantpur, around 2 am on July 15 when Rahul Gowda, 24, skidded and fell from his motorcycle.
Sources said Hoysala patrolmen who were nearby called the ambulance and intimated the traffic police personnel, who handle accident cases. However, the ambulance was delayed by nearly 15 minutes.
At the same time, some passersby gathered at the spot and criticised the patrolmen for waiting for the ambulance and urged them to move the victim in their vehicle.
A video was also shared on social media. Senior officers said that the patrolmen were following protocol, while an inquiry was initiated by the Deputy Commissioner of police (North).
"The injured are moved in ambulances only. Many times, attempting to move an injured person in other modes of transport, may cause more damage than helping. The staff and officers are trained in first aid and can stabilise the injured, but they have to be moved by the ambulance. It is not advised by medical experts either,” a senior officer told DH.
Gowda, who sustained minor injuries, was later moved to a hospital and is recuperating.
