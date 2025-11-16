Menu
Include us in consultative meetings, TVK requests Election Commission

Vijay said his party has established a visible and demonstrable presence across Tamil Nadu and shall be contesting the upcoming elections across the state.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 07:01 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 07:01 IST
