As of today, 12 states have rolled out these cash transfers. Because of the political context in which the cash transfers are rolled out (used during elections), there are no baseline studies on people's lives before the cash transfer. The perspectives of politicians and researchers are different. Unlike some African countries, where they roll out such schemes in phases, in India it's rolled out at ‘mission mode’ by governments. We not only wanted to see if there were positive changes in the lives of beneficiaries, but also ascertain whether they were precisely due to the guarantees and not other extraneous factors like getting a job, inheriting some money and so on.

So, we considered women from comparative socio-economic backgrounds and divided them into two groups. One were beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi, while the other were not. We had a very detailed questionnaire of 100-120 questions, where we asked about their expenses before and after the schemes were rolled out and also their food habits. According to economists, this sample size (2,045) is adequate.