Pay via UPI to buy unreserved train tickets at Majestic

Bengaluru: Train passengers can now pay via UPI to buy unreserved tickets at the KSR Bengaluru railway station, Majestic. The facility is available at one counter where passengers need to scan a QR code to make the payment via any UPI app.
The facility will be rolled out soon at all ticket counters within the Bengaluru railway division, according to the South Western Railway (SWR).
“This is part of the digital initiative of the Indian Railways to ensure seamless and quick purchase of unreserved tickets,” the SWR said in a statement. Passengers can also use the UTS On Mobile app to buy unreserved train tickets on their mobile phones without visiting the ticket counters at railway stations.
(Published 30 March 2024, 23:41 IST)