Pedestrian run over by bus, BMTC claims he fell, ‘came under wheels’

A 34-year-old pedestrian died past midnight on Thursday after he allegedly fell on the road and was run over by a BMTC bus earlier that evening.
The victim, identified as Chetan, was a painter from Tamil Nadu. He had suffered severe injuries to the left side of his body and died at Victoria Hospital just past midnight.
Kamakshipalya traffic police noted that the accident occurred at 7.10 pm in front of the Kamakshipalya police station in northwestern Bengaluru.
The BMTC said, on Friday, that their bus (KA 57 F583) from depot 31 was coming back to the Kempegowda bus station, Majestic, from Janapriya Apartments, when the pedestrian "ran and fell on to the road".
The BMTC claimed that the conductor and the driver saw this. The driver then slammed the brakes, but was unable to stop the bus on time, it said. As a result, the left hind wheels went over Chetan, causing injuries and eventually, his death.
Footage shared by the BMTC from the bus' front camera showed a man walking towards the left side of the bus before suddenly leaping in front of it, and coming under its wheels.
Police are investigating the case based on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, and are yet to conclude the course of events.
