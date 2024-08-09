PGs under scrutiny: BBMP comes up with 10 conditions

In an order dated August 7, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath established ten conditions for both the issuance of new trade licenses and the renewal of existing ones for PG accommodations. These conditions address various aspects, including safety surveillance, occupancy limits, cleanliness, and water availability.

The guidelines stipulate that buildings converted into PG accommodations must secure a fire safety clearance from the appropriate authority before applying for a trade license. If the facility includes a mass kitchen, it must also obtain a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

When the trade license is granted, the BBMP will specify the maximum number of occupants allowed. Each resident must have at least 70 square feet of space, the order states. Additional requirements include installing CCTV cameras at all entrances, exits, and corridors with footage stored for 90 days, ensuring a daily water supply of 135 liters per person, deploying a security guard 24/7, displaying BBMP helpline numbers and emergency policies, providing a first aid kit, and using waste segregation containers.

BBMP health officers are tasked with issuing trade licenses and monitoring compliance every six months, while zonal commissioners will oversee the enforcement of these guidelines. Officials have noted that the BBMP reserves the right to revoke a trade license without notice if violations of the guidelines are detected.