Photo exhibition on the travails of migration

A photo exhibition focusing on the process of migration will be on display at Bangalore International Centre this weekend.
Called ‘A Home in the Constant Flux: A Call to the Verb Memory’, it explores the complicated process of migration, emphasising the connections between political and personal identities as well as the persistent difficulties individuals run into across the globe.
The exhibition will also host a panel discussion, featuring Dilpreet Bhullar, the author of this research-based photo project, and Manan Shah, who assisted in its curation. They will discuss the influence of visual representation on refugee narratives, keeping in mind the photo-centric nature of news in recent times across print and social media.
Dilpreet first envisioned the exhibition during the anti-CAA riots in 2019. “After witnessing the riots, I spoke with the refugees here in Delhi and listened to their ordeals. I came up with a thirty-six-photo series using cyanotype photography, incorporating archival maps as the background for the collected images,” she shares. Her research included iterating with refugees from Afghanistan, Myanmar and Tibet residing in New Delhi.
On May 25 and 26, Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. RSVP required. For details, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
Published 23 May 2024, 23:21 IST