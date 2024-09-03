Bengaluru: Pillion in a triple riding stunt dies after collision near KR Market

Bengaluru: Three friends zooming on a scooter crashed into the back of an auto-rickshaw on the Mysuru Road flyover on Saturday night, killing one of them.
The KR Market traffic police identified the victim as Mohammad Nouhidur Rahman, 19.
The three were students residing in JJ Nagar and were returning home when the rider, Shoibullah Khan, lost control of the scooter and crashed it into an auto-rickshaw near the City Jama Masjid around 8.30 pm.
"They were clearly speeding. None of them had worn helmets. The rider lost control of the scooter and they crashed on the road. The rider and the other pillion, Amir Fasih, who was sitting in the back, sustained minor injuries. Mohammad sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead on the way to the hospital," a police officer said.
Police filed a case against Khan under sections 281 (rash driving in a public way) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
