Plans afoot to relocate strays from Vidhana Soudha premises

<p>Plans are afoot to shift 53 free-roaming dogs on Vidhana Soudha premises to kennels, Assembly Speaker U T Khader said on Friday. </p>.<p>Addressing reporters, Khader said that a proposal had been submitted to the state government and a nonprofit organisation will be onboarded to take care of the dogs.</p>.<p>He said these dogs have been causing inconvenience to lawmakers and visitors.</p>.<p>Khader explained that the ground floor of the complex lacks adequate protection, which has raised hygiene and safety concerns.</p>.<p>Members from across political parties have raised complaints - some MLAs requested that the dogs be protected, while others demanded their removal.</p>.<p>As a "viamedia approach," Khader said that all 53 dogs will be relocated to shelters within the premises, and an NGO will take responsibility for their daily care, food, and medical needs. </p>.<p>The project will be implemented immediately upon state government's approval. According to Khader, the average lifespan of dogs is 14 to 15 years, and over the next five to six years, Vidhana Soudha will gradually become free of strays, he added.</p>.<p><strong>'NeVA lacks flexibility'</strong></p>.<p>On the issue of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), Khader said its applicability in Karnataka remains limited due to variations in legislative rules, especially in states with bicameral legislatures. He pointed out that NeVA currently lacks flexibility to modify provisions based on state-specific needs. To address this, his office has constituted an expert committee to explore the development of its own digital platform for legislative functioning. Khader believes this could eventually serve as a model for other states. A decision will be taken once the committee submits its final report.</p>.<p>Khader also reviewed the recently concluded monsoon session held from August 11 to 22, noting that it spanned nine working days with 70 hours and 2 minutes of proceedings.</p>