Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Plans afoot to relocate strays from Vidhana Soudha premises

Addressing reporters, Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that a proposal had been submitted to the state government and a nonprofit organisation will be onboarded to take care of the dogs.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 02:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 02:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVidhana SoudhaU T Khader

Follow us on :

Follow Us