Plastic menace in Bengaluru: NGT state panel calls upon clubs, RWAs

Bengaluru: The state-level committee of the National Green Tribunal has directed the BBMP to rope in social clubs and residents' welfare associations (RWA) in the city to enforce the ban on single-use plastic.
Justice (Retd) Subhash B Adi, chairman of the committee, held a meeting with officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enforce the rules pertaining to waste management and plastic ban.
"Ensure that all social clubs strictly comply with the rules and notifications to make the premises plastic-free," he said, and directed action for "any sort of non-compliance".
During the meeting, Justice Adi expressed disappointment over the poor participation of representatives of the clubs, despite issuing notices. He briefed them on the rules and notifications issued by the government, banning single-use plastic materials.
However, most of the club representatives said they were not aware of the rules and requested the authorities to conduct awareness campaigns. They also sought a list of manufacturers who provide environment-friendly alternatives.