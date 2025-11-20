Playing with branches, skating and shooting reels inside Lalbagh may now attract a fine of Rs 500

<p>Bengaluru: If you're planning to visit the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalbagh-botanical-garden">Lalbagh Botanical Garden</a> this weekend, there is a fresh set of rules and regulations you need to keep in mind. If you intend to play with branches, fly a kite, or attempt to skate, you are likely to attract a fine of Rs 500. </p><p>A notification issued last week by the State Government states that with Lalbagh being considered a designated botanical garden, a green lung space dedicated to conserving the city's lush floral wealth, stricter rules will be applied to enforce discipline in the green space to protect Lalbagh's vast plant collection.</p><p>As per the notification, activities such as hawking, putting up hoardings, group yoga activities, climbing trees, plucking flowers, feeding birds and fish, and organising walkathons and marathons will all draw a fine of Rs 500. </p>.Bannerghatta Biological Park has plastic regulation.<p>Activities such as skating and cycling, which are allowed in Cubbon Park, remain prohibited at Lalbagh. Entry of pets is also not allowed. "These are not new rules. Most of these rules have already existed within the Lalbagh premises, but we will have difficulty enforcing them, as visitors would often ask for a government order as proof. Now with a government order in place, we can enforce these rules more efficiently," Balakrishna, Deputy Director (Lalbagh Gardens), Horticulture Department, told DH. </p><p>The management is currently in the process of setting up boards on the premises with the new regulations. </p><p>The notification included a list of 33 prohibitions, including begging and fortune-telling. Birthday parties and video shoots are also prohibited. Visitors will also be fined if they use any park equipment such as the light poles and benches to exercise. </p><p>Walking and jogging will be allowed during fixed hours — from 5.30 am to 9 am, and from 4.30 pm to 7 pm.</p>.Cubbon Park calling: Where trees talk, and history walks with you.<p>However, some of the other activities that will be allowed include flower exhibitions and fairs, awareness programmes organised by the government, amateur wildlife and nature photography, and health check-up camps with prior permission from the Horticulture Department. </p><p><strong>What's not allowed</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Bringing and consuming outside food</p></li><li><p>Walkathons, marathons, cycling and skating.</p></li><li><p>Begging, collecting bribes and fortune telling</p></li><li><p>No entry for pets </p></li><li><p>Group yoga sessions</p></li><li><p>Meetings, social events and press conferences </p></li><li><p>Birthday celebrations</p></li><li><p>Climbing trees, plucking flowers and playing with branches</p></li><li><p>Photo and video shoots for reels, baby and bridal showers, modelling, and pre/post wedding shoots</p></li><li><p>Drone photography</p></li><li><p>Private vehicles</p></li><li><p>Sound systems and musical instruments</p></li><li><p>Smoking and drinking alcohol</p></li></ul>