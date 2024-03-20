Poetry groups record increased interest 

Bengaluru is home to a number of active poetry clubs and groups. Founders and curators of these groups have seen an increased interest in the written art form post the pandemic.
With World Poetry Day being observed on March 21, Metrolife lists out a few groups and meetups for those interested.
Poets of Bangalore
The group was formed in 2019 and has meetups every fortnight. A social cause or special day is chosen as the theme for their events. Some of their earlier themes are water scarcity, love, and Women’s Day. Ravi V, founder of the group, says: “Over 40 people usually attend the meetings. Of them around 15 read out their poems.” The meetings can also include book launches and book readings.
Poets of Bangalore helps interested up-and-coming poets to connect with publishers via their sub-group Authors Gully. “We don’t charge anything for the same. We often get emails from new poets to review their works, which we happily agree to,” he adds.
Visit: @poetsofbangalore on Instagram
Poetry with Zac
The group, which has been around for six years, meets every month at poet and storyteller Pramod Shankar’s house in Koramangala 5th block.
On average, each gathering sees 15-20 participants. He says, “We read out works by renowned English poets like Wordsworth or by contemporary performance poets like Sarah Kay, apart from our own works.”
Contact: ps@pramodshankar.com and Poetry with Zac on Facebook.
Ekta’s Gatherings
Ekta’s Gatherings has been holding monthly meetings for the last four years. Started as online sessions featuring Hindi, Urdu, Persian and English poems, these meetings have now moved to cafes, restaurants and libraries.
The venues change according to availability. “Our meetings feature original poetry and also tributes to great poets like Amrita Pritam, Gulzar, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Mirza Galib, Meer Taqi Meer, and Rumi,” says Ekta Singh, founder of the community.
Typically, around 15 poetry readings happen at each meeting. “A lot of listeners come in wanting to interact with the poets and hoping to be inspired enough to write themselves,” she shares.
Visit: @ektas_gatherings on Instagram
Poetry events
Atta Galatta
'Let Poetry Be', a monthly poetry open mic event sees a different host every edition at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.
"On March 22, Abhishek Udaykumar will be hosting the event and the theme is language. Every month's meeting is based on new themes such as 'Beginnings' and 'Family', which is picked by the host," says Lakshmi Shankar, founder of the bookstore and events space.
Call: 96325 10126 or visit attagalatta on Instagram
Urban Solace
Urban Solace, Ulsoor, is hosting ‘Pay With a Poem’ on March 21, 11 am to 11 pm. Perry Menzies, founder, says, “Any poet or non-poet can walk into a cafe, write a poem and get a cup of coffee as part of this global campaign."
The group which used to host weekly gatherings, ‘Tuesdays With a Bard’, is planning to restart it this April. “A poet is featured every week and they are given an hour to talk about their work. This is followed by an open mic," he explains.
Contact: myurbansolace@gmail.com