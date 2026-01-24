<p>Bengaluru: The Bagalagunte police arrested right wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli on Friday following a court-issued warrant in an assault case from July 2025.</p>.<p>Police said Kerehalli had skipped court hearings in the case, leading to the warrant. He was taken into custody early Friday and produced before the court.</p>.Bombay HC grants bail to two activists in Elgar Parishad case.<p>A senior police officer said Kerehalli and four associates allegedly chased a goods vehicle and assaulted Allah Baksh and Fazil Khan, accusing them of transporting meat from Hassan to Shivajinagar.</p>.<p>A case was registered against Kerehalli and his group. His repeated absence from hearings led to the warrant.</p>.<p>A few days earlier, the Anekal police arrested Kerehalli for allegedly threatening a landlord for renting out to illegal migrants. A group staged a protest outside the police station after his arrest.</p>