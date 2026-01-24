Menu
Police arrest right wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli on court warrant

A senior police officer said Kerehalli and four associates allegedly chased a goods vehicle and assaulted Allah Baksh and Fazil Khan, accusing them of transporting meat from Hassan to Shivajinagar.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 22:06 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 22:06 IST
