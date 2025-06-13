Menu
Police book BBMP, BWSSB over Rajajinagar road accident

The Rajajinagar traffic police have filed an FIR under BNS sections 125(a) (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way).
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 22:35 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 22:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMP

