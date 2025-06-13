Police book BBMP, BWSSB over Rajajinagar road accident

<p>Bengaluru:The city police have taken up an FIR against BBMP and BWSSB officials and a road contractor following a complaint from a 51-year-old man after his son suffered injuries due to a road accident in Rajajinagar. </p>.<p>In the complaint lodged on June 9, BG Ganesha noted that his son fell off his scooter and sustained injuries past midnight on June 4 near a cafe on Dr Rajkumar Road. He claimed that the road conditions at the spot were poor, with the road being dug up for pipe-laying work and the pipes being haphazardly placed on the side of the road. </p>.Karnataka HC sets aside retrospective validation of ground rent collected by BBMP.<p>As his son, 28-year-old Manjunath, was rendered unconscious due to the accident, he held the officials’ negligence accountable for his son’s state and filed the complaint seeking action against them. </p>.<p>The complainant noted that his son is still unconscious and that his treatment costs have reached Rs 5 lakh, making payment difficult for him. </p>.<p>The Rajajinagar traffic police have filed an FIR under BNS sections 125(a) (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way). </p>