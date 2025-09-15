Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Police bust prostitution racket operating under 'salon & spa' guise in Bengaluru

The complaint alleged that the spa was a front for a prostitution ring where women and girls were being exploited for illicit profit.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 17:10 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPoliceprostitution racket

Follow us on :

Follow Us