Police bust prostitution racket operating under 'salon & spa' guise in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Thalaghattapura police have busted a prostitution racket operating from a 'Radiant Professional Unisex Salon and Spa' located near Vajarahalli Metro Station on Kanakapura Main Road. Two women, the spa's owner and manager, were arrested following a raid on Sunday evening.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by a PSI of the Thalaghattapura police station, a tip-off led police to the establishment at Building No. 2008 in the BCCHS Layout. The complaint alleged that the spa was a front for a prostitution ring where women and girls were being exploited for illicit profit.</p><p>The accused, Indirani (the owner) and Divyashri (the manager), are accused of engaging in prostitution. The complaint states that the duo operated by luring men with offers of "hand massages" and "happy endings," and facilitated prostitution through various payment methods, including cash and online transfers via Paytm and Google Pay. The police report confirms that money was received and girls were dispatched to rooms within the spa for these activities.</p><p>The raid was conducted on Sunday and a case has been registered against the two women under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act).</p>