Bengaluru police bust theft gangs; recover vehicles & gold worth Rs 30 lakh

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Pasha, who confessed to stealing several two-wheelers and an autorickshaw. Based on his inputs, the police recovered 19 two-wheelers and one autorickshaw from Gundappa slum, Pump House, and Vinayaka Nagar.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 20:05 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 20:05 IST
India NewsBengalurutheftbengaluru crime

