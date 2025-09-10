Bengaluru police bust theft gangs; recover vehicles & gold worth Rs 30 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: In a crackdown on vehicle theft, the Bengaluru police arrested three people in two separate operations, recovering 31 two-wheelers, two autorickshaws, and 22.7 grams of gold jewellery.</p>.<p>The arrests helped solve multiple theft cases across the city.</p>.<p>In the first case, the Siddappa police arrested Salim Pasha, 26, on August 29 in Someshwara Nagar after a Jayanagar resident reported their two-wheeler stolen on August 25.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Pasha, who confessed to stealing several two-wheelers and an autorickshaw. Based on his inputs, the police recovered 19 two-wheelers and one autorickshaw from Gundappa slum, Pump House, and Vinayaka Nagar.</p>.Bengaluru: Police crack down on foreigners in drug peddling ring.<p>The recovery, including the complainant’s vehicle, totalled 20 two-wheelers and one autorickshaw, solving 18 two-wheeler theft cases and one auto theft.</p>.<p>In another operation, the Avalahalli police arrested two people on August 27 near Patalamma Temple in Adoor after an auto driver reported being robbed by three passengers on August 18. The gang had threatened him at knifepoint, forced him to transfer Rs 50,750 via PhonePe, and fled with his vehicle.</p>.<p>With the help of informants, the police nabbed two suspects and seized the stolen auto. They admitted to committing several thefts with a third accomplice who remains absconding.</p>.<p>Based on their interrogation, the police recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers near a lake in Medahalli and a mango grove on Koodahalli Road. Gold jewellery weighing 22.7 grams, belonging to the wife of the absconding accomplice, was also seized.</p>.<p>The total worth of the recovered items is estimated at Rs 12 lakh.</p>.<p>The police said the arrests have helped solve eight theft cases. Efforts are on to trace four more stolen vehicles and arrest the third suspect.</p>