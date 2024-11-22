Police commute with public to understand traffic 'pain points' in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The 'Join the Commute' campaign by the traffic police has thrown up challenges and insights for the police to act upon. </p>.<p>Since the last week of August, Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South), conducted 12 trips across his division with as many commuters to understand various challenges commuters face every day. Mostly conducted during the morning peak hours, each trip was at least 10 km, if not more. </p>.<p>The aim was to experience these challenges first-hand and obtain feedback from commuters about various pain points, especially in places the police might have overlooked. </p>.<p>"We identified at least 15 major issues in total due to these trips, where we covered at least 60 per cent of all the major roads in my division," Devaraju said. </p>.E-flying taxis could soon help beat the traffic to Bengaluru airport .<p>Among the most pressing issues was the asynchronisation of the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) signals in Jayanagar, which increased wait time for commuters. "We corrected the timings at KR Road and 40th Cross Junction on RV Road. They have all been synchronised now," he said. </p>.<p>The absence of traffic police personnel at several junctions was fixed during peak hours, and the police closed the right turn and U-turn at the mouth of the double-deck flyover during the peak hours. </p>.<p>"Issues such as school buses parking on roads, lack of signboards, and pedestrian walkway markings on Hosur Road were fixed. We are also monitoring the ORR-Bellandur area on priority to check the pothole-filling and drain issues based on people's feedback," Devaraju added. </p>.<p>The police have written to the BBMP about some of the road infrastructure issues they cannot resolve on their own. </p>.<p>"I am in touch with the commuters for follow-ups. We will probably release a video report by the end of the month on the feedback we got and changes we made, and I will contact the commuters again to see if their commute has improved," Devaraju said. </p>