City police crack down on illegal gambling

Police from the West Division recently cracked down on illegal gambling in two clubs. Officials said on Friday that 95 people were held and Rs 2,50,460 cash was seized in two separate cases.
In the first case, the police raided Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Association Club in Byatarayanapura on Wednesday. They acted on a tip-off that the club’s president, secretary and treasurer were gambling along with others. The police held 52 suspects and seized Rs 1,65,790 and playing cards.
In the second case, a team of officials raided the Silicon Sports and Culture Institute on Magadi Road, again based on a tip-off.
Police detained 43 suspects for illegal gambling and seized Rs 84,670, high-strike tokens, 312 playing cards, a UPI scanner, cigarette packets, and jackpot slips.