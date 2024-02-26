Police crack down on spa prostitution, rescue seven Thai women

Bengaluru: Police busted a prostitution racket being run from a spa in Yelahanka New Town and rescued seven women from Thailand. Police are trying to identify the owners and have detained a male receptionist.
Police sources said that the ring had been operating from a building for the last 50-55 days. The building was under renovation and all the women occupied the first floor. No owners were present at the time when police raided the building.
A senior police officer told DH that two receptionists, a man and a woman, were present at the time and they didn't have any clue about the owners.
“All the communication was done through calls and the owners never visited the receptionists. Their names and phone numbers have been collected, further investigation will be done.”
The receptionists told police that their bosses went by the names Harish, Anjaneya Reddy and Anjaneya Gowda. Among the receptionists, Ratan Kishor, was arrested and the woman was given a notice to appear for questioning, said the officer.
Investigators revealed that all seven women were from Thailand and possessed tourist visas. They noted that it was clearly written on the visas that they were not supposed to take up any job or be involved in any business.
Police have continued the investigations and have launched a manhunt for the owners of the spa.
(Published 26 February 2024, 04:53 IST)