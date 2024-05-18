Bengaluru: Police fire at rowdy to thwart escape attempt

Bengaluru: The Doddaballapur police on Friday opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter for allegedly attempting to evade arrest by attacking a police constable.
An inspector opened fire at Srinivasa, a suspect in a murder that happened on May 11, injuring his leg. Srinivasa was detained and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is out of danger and recovering.
The Doddaballapur police were in Sriramanahalli, near Yelahanka, to arrest Srinivasa after gathering leads about his whereabouts. The officers besieged Srinivasa and ordered him to surrender. The suspect allegedly tried to flee by attacking a police constable, prompting the officers to open fire.
Srinivasa has been accused of murdering a 28-year-old man, Hemant Kumar, as per an FIR filed at the Doddaballapur police station. He is named suspect number two.
Earlier, the police arrested suspects one and three, Narasimhamurty alias Mitte and Naresh, respectively.
