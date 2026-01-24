<p>Bengaluru: The Bommanahalli police swiftly intervened and stopped a child marriage, officials said.</p>.<p>On January 22, a member of the public alerted the police to an attempted child marriage at Kodichikkanahalli, Roopen Agrahara.</p>.Mission Suraksha, a sureshot cure for child marriages in Shivamogga.<p>Helpline 112 was alerted and Hoysala patrol reached the location, stopped the ceremony, and verified details.</p>.<p>"There, the police identified a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy. The officers counselled the parents and family about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and explained the consequences of violating the law. The marriage was prevented," police said in a statement.</p>