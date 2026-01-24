Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Police intervene to stop child marriage

Helpline 112 was alerted and Hoysala patrol reached the location, stopped the ceremony, and verified details.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 22:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruchild marriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us