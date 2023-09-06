Police on the lookout for Madurai ganglord attackers

Police are searching for an unidentified five-member gang that allegedly attacked K V Gurusamy, a ganglord from Madurai, who was in Bengaluru on Monday.
Gurusamy belonged to one of the two rival gangs in Madurai with a 35-year history of animosity. According to the police, he was allegedly involved in multiple crimes in Tamil Nadu and is a known rowdy-sheeter in several police stations in Madurai.
The incident occurred in a hotel on the bustling Kammanahalli main road at 5:30 pm on Monday. Gurusamy was taking a coffee break with a real estate agent when four armed men emerged from a car, stormed into the hotel, and attacked him with machetes.
An eyewitness, an employee of the hotel, described the shocking event, stating that it felt like a scene from a movie. He said, ‘It all happened so suddenly. They (Gurusamy and the broker) had just ordered coffee and were seated at the first table near the front door. Two armed men approached them and swung a machete, causing Gurusamy a minor injury. Before the other person could attack him, he jumped from the table and fled toward the back door, where he was confronted by another two men who swung machetes at him.’
The ambulance driver who transported Gurusamy to the hospital mentioned that he was only 100 metres away from the hotel when the incident occurred. He immediately responded to a person running toward him with information about the incident.
“I didn’t hesitate and rushed to the hospital. I drove the ambulance to the hotel, placed him inside the vehicle with the assistance of staff, and rushed back,’ he said.”
Out of danger
Gurusamy’s third son, Mani, told DH that doctors have said that Gurusamy is recovering.
“He is in ICU but is recovering. We are planning to move him to Tamil Nadu but waiting for the doctor’s response,” he added.