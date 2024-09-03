Bengaluru: Police rescue 2 minors from prostitution ring; techie, two others booked

A case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station under sections 143(2) and 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to the trafficking of people; and sections 3 (punishment for keeping a brothel or allowing premises to be used as a brothel), 4 (punishment for living on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (procuring, inducing or taking person for the sake of prostitution) of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.