Bengaluru Police solve two theft cases; recover valuables worth Rs 22 lakh    

<p>Bengaluru: The Sanjaynagar police have arrested four men in two separate cases, recovering gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 22 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrests are related to a theft at a senior citizen's home and a robbery targeting a retired police officer.</p>.<p><strong>Senior citizen's case</strong></p>.<p>The police arrested Yasin, 25, for allegedly stealing ornaments and cash worth Rs 14 lakh from a house in Bhoopasandra. The complainant reported on September 6 that while he was away, Yasin, a neighbour who occasionally did small tasks for the family, entered his home.</p>.<p>Soon after, 305 grams of gold jewellery were found missing. Questioned on September 7, Yasin confessed. He was remanded to 10 days of police custody on September 8.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Yasin revealed that the stolen goods were at his residence. On September 15, the police recovered 150 grams of gold and Rs 40,000 in cash. Yasin was sent to judicial custody on September 16.</p><p><strong>Cop's case</strong></p>.<p>In a separate case, the police arrested Mosin, 27, Irfan, 21, and Salman, 20, for robbing a retired police officer. The victim complained on September 1 that two men attacked him during a walk, snatching his chain and bracelet.</p>.<p>Acting on intelligence, the police arrested the trio near Boulevard Park on September 10. They confessed to the robbery and to stealing motorcycles.</p>.<p>The suspects were remanded to 10 days of custody on September 11. They admitted to handing over the jewellery to a relative and hiding the stolen two-wheelers.</p>.<p>Between September 12 and 15, the police recovered 80 grams of gold and two motorcycles.</p>.<p>In all, 80 grams of jewellery and three two-wheelers worth Rs 8 lakh were seized. With these arrests, the police have solved six cases. All three were remanded to judicial custody on September 16.</p>