Poll officials seize Rs 1.34 crore in cash in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The poll officials on Saturday seized Rs 1.34 crore in unaccounted-for cash in Jayanagar 4th Block in Bengaluru.
According to sources, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) nodal officer seized the cash when attempts were being made to move it from two cars and a two-wheeler to a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). The suspects fled the spot in a Toyota Fortuner when confronted by the officials, sources said.
The two abandoned cars were a Mercedes Benz and a Volkswagen Polo. The two-wheeler was registered in the name of one Dhananjay and the officials are checking the registration of the two cars.
Sources said that when questioned, the suspects told the officials that the bag had mangoes in it. The officials found three cash bags, one each in the two-wheeler and the two cars.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress of using money and muscle power to bribe voters. “Having understood the impending defeat in Bangalore South, Congress is vehemently using money & muscle power to bribe voters,” he posted on X.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy refuted the allegations.
“The BJP is making baseless allegations,” the Congress MLA said. “It is said that a BJP corporator was present at the spot when the cash was found. So it may be their money. Let the investigations proceed.”
The State Election Commission on Saturday said that the poll-related seizures amounted to Rs 345.89 crore since March 16 when the
Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force.
(Published 13 April 2024, 22:43 IST)