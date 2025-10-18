<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday described potholes as a “natural phenomenon” after rains, adding that constant criticism of the government over infrastructure issues in Bengaluru was unfair.</p><p>His comments came in response to recent remarks from IT giants about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.</p><p>Speaking at the flag-off of 50 new 350cc Honda bikes — worth Rs 1.30 crore — for the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s Quick Response Team (QRT) at Vidhana Soudha, Parameshwara said Bengaluru remains a strong investment hub.</p><p>He pointed to the success of the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) held in February, which saw MoUs worth Rs 10.22 lakh crore being signed. “Already, Rs 3–4 lakh crore is being invested. Is it not a good place? Is it not a good ecosystem for industries?” he asked.</p><p>Defending Bengaluru’s road and traffic conditions, Parameshwara claimed that traffic management in the city was “better than Mumbai, Kolkata or Delhi.”</p>.Potholes, litter greet GBA chief during Outer Ring Road inspection.<p>The home minister was also all praise for the new Honda bikes gifted by the Honda India Foundation to enhance the police’s response capability. “These bikes are so good that I felt like riding one myself. Maybe, I will, in the coming days,” he joked.</p><p>He said the government was working to ensure faster response times, aided by a new Rs 26-crore command centre. “When I visited the London Metropolitan Command Centre, their response time was 5–7 minutes. We’re aiming for the same here,” he added.</p><p>Admitting the scale of the challenge, he noted that Bengaluru has “more than 70 lakh two-wheelers,” making regulation an uphill task.</p><p>The event also marked the launch of a new feature in the BTP ASTraM app — the E-Accident Report, which allows citizens to digitally file and acknowledge minor accident reports for insurance purposes.</p><p>Earlier, citizens had to visit police stations for such acknowledgments, leading to delays and queues. The new digital feature ensures “no visit, no queues, no follow-ups” — allowing users to report accidents, upload photos, and get instant acknowledgment for insurance claims.</p>