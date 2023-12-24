Power tariff: Bescom seeks 49 paise/unit hike

“We have drawn out projections on the expenditure towards power purchase based on the estimates from the Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL). To bridge the gap between the purchase and the rate at which power is supplied, we have sought a revision,” a senior Bescom official said. Annually, the KERC receives proposals from across electricity supply companies for tariff revision. They are, however, approved after a public consultation. This year, owing to the Gruha Jyothi scheme, residential consumers may not feel the pinch of the revision. However, commercial and industrial establishments will have to shell out more. Officials added that they had sought a reasonable revision and this was the lowest revision they had proposed in the last three years.