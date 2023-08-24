Praggu fever grips Bengaluru's young chess players

As R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen indulged in a war of minds in the FIDE Chess World Cup final, the students of Hanumanthanagar’s Chess Shoots Academy watched the action unfold in rapt attention.
Chess Shoots is a hybrid academy with around 400 students. Formerly, the academy had four branches. But only the Hanumanthanagar branch has re-opened for in-person classes after the pandemic. Game two of the final was keenly watched by those present at the academy, currently run by 27-year-old Anjan D.
The quality of chess on display fascinated the students, who followed each move and computed the permutations.
Praggnanandhaa embarked on a dream run to final, toppling World No. three Hikaru Nakamura and World No. two Fabiano Caruana, before forcing Carlsen to a tie-break. Carlsen, a six-time World Blitz champion, got the better of Praggnanandhaa eventually, but this run solidified Indian's name in the upper echelons and as the idol for the awe-struck stars of tomorrow.
Advaith, who studies in New Horizon Gurukul, said: “I started playing at the age of seven. Praggnanandhaa going into the final was a very happy news for me. He has always been my idol and I always wanted him to go to the final. When he lost his first game against Erigaisi, I was heartbroken, but I knew that he’ll make a comeback and he did the next day."
Anjan shed more light on his tryst with chess and the academy, "I have played chess since I was five. My dad was a well-known figure in chess. He was one of the pioneers in getting it up and running in the state."
Anjan firmly believes that chess is on an upward spiral in India, and that the emergence of youngsters like Praggnanandhaa has been the reason why India is mixing it up with the world's best.
"To get to Pragg, we need to go to Anand first. He has been an inspiration for all those interested in chess in India. When you say chess, even the layman relates to Anand.
"In case we have to inspire some students, we can show them live examples. Pragg of course is going at the world's best and that is a good boost. They (students) are now completely interested in the game.
"10-15 years ago we were somewhere in the top 15 of the world. Now we are among the top three in the world because we have a bunch of Super Grandmasters. The main factor is these are all very young kids who have achieved these things. The upcoming generation has some good talents to look up to."
Anjan is also positive about the sustainability of chess in the future. "Last week itself, there were about four tournaments that happened in Bengaluru. A decade ago, there was one tournament every 2-3 months. There are many good academies and chess is being encouraged in schools also.
"Praggu will definitely be a world No. 1 in due course. It is only a matter of time. The game would also evolve and is still evolving. Use of technology is a big factor," said Anjan.