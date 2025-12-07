Menu
Allahabad High Court dismisses PIL seeking construction stop at Prayagraj temple

The bench said the petitioner has not proved that it is a government property but added that the petitioner is free to take appropriate proceedings in accordance with law.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 19:15 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 19:15 IST
