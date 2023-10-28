Prasad Bidapa's son booked for drunken driving, abuse

Bengaluru: Fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa's son, Adam Bidappa, has been booked for rash driving as well as threatening a motorist in Yelahanka New Town in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.
Police arrested Adam, based on the complaint of one Rahul Unnikrishnan. He was later released on station bail. A drunk driving case has also been registered since the alcometer test came back positive for the fashion stylist's son. A source in the city traffic police told the DH that Adam’s blood alcohol level was 127mg/100ml — way above the permitted 30mg/100 ml.
According to the police, Unnikrishnan alleged that Adam drove recklessly, abused him and threatened him when he was returning home on Wednesday evening. The incident reportedly occurred near the Rail Wheel Factory.
When the police arrived, Adam argued with them and allegedly abused one of the officials, well-placed sources told DH. A purported video shared on social media claimed that Adam abused a policeman as he was a Muslim.
“Hey, Ghouse, Ghouse Pasha, musalmaan (Muslim) aah… thoo,” Adam was allegedly heard saying in the video, not independently verified by DH. “He was drunk and he picked up a fight,” a police source said.
Prasad's request
Prasad, meanwhile, requested the media and social media outlets to be “cognisant and considerate of the fact that my son is a patient and that he is unwell”.
“Please consider this as an appeal to all. Please take that into account as well while reporting facts. I am a firm believer that everyone is equal under the law — legal proceedings are going on as per norms and the police departments concerned will have our full cooperation,” he said.
Prasad said that Adam had been receiving treatment for psychiatric issues and other medical conditions for the past few years. “Having said that, I acknowledge that his behaviour is inexcusable and shameful and I sincerely apologise on his behalf to the public and anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt by his behaviour and actions,” Prasad said.
“His words and actions do not reflect the views or outlook of me or my family and I condemn this as unacceptable and unbefitting of my son. I also promise to ensure that Adam is given the right medical attention that is required and enforce more stringent measures to make sure he abides by doctors' orders. I once again would like to apologise for his behaviour.”