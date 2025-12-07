Premium FAR now open; GBA eyes Rs 2,000 crore annual revenue

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has opened doors for landowners and builders to apply for premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR). </p>.<p>The development comes after the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed petitions challenging zoning regulations. </p>.GBA deploys emergency medical team at Bengaluru's Falcon City.<p>The GBA is eyeing Rs 2,000 crore annually from the premium FAR fee.</p>.<p>“The premium FAR helps better utilisation of high-value properties and will act as a new source of revenue for the corporations...,” said Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development. </p>.<p>A maximum of additional 0.4 FAR can be obtained based on road width. </p>