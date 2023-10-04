Pressed gas pedal instead of slamming on brakes, confesses Kannada actor Nagabhushana

Kannada actor Nagabhushana NS, accused of knocking down a couple while driving his car on Saturday night, has claimed he inadvertently accelerated instead of pressing on the brakes, investigating officers said.
During interrogation, the actor told the police that the accident happened as he drove home to JP Nagar from a friend’s place in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
“When I took a turn on to Vasanthapura main road on my way back home, I panicked seeing the couple walking on the road and accelerated, instead of braking,” the actor told the police.
A police officer involved in the investigation said that the car he drove had an automatic clutch system, which confused him.
The 37-year-old actor had knocked down a couple walking on the Vasanthapura main road on Saturday night, reportedly after losing control of the vehicle.
While the woman succumbed to her head injuries, the man sustained severe wounds to his head, legs and stomach.
Nagabhushana was detained and released on station bail the same night. The alcometer test conducted by the police showed a negative reading. The police also sent his blood sample for medical examination, which turned out negative for drugs.
The police officer told DH that Nagabhushana's statement was recorded on Sunday, and he was not issued any notice to appear for interrogation.