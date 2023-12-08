JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Private firm employee found dead, murder suspected

Thalaghattapura police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder). Investigations are on.
Last Updated 07 December 2023, 22:24 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A private firm employee was found dead near Jogi lake in Thalaghattapura, police officials said on Thursday.

Police suspect the 29-year-old victim, Sharath, a resident of Uttarahalli, was murdered. Sharath’s body was found near the lake with injuries to his face, head, neck and hands. The body might have been disposed of between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the FIR noted.

Thalaghattapura police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder). Investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 December 2023, 22:24 IST)
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT