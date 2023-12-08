Private firm employee found dead, murder suspected

Bengaluru: A private firm employee was found dead near Jogi lake in Thalaghattapura, police officials said on Thursday.
Police suspect the 29-year-old victim, Sharath, a resident of Uttarahalli, was murdered. Sharath’s body was found near the lake with injuries to his face, head, neck and hands. The body might have been disposed of between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the FIR noted.
Thalaghattapura police have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder). Investigations are on.