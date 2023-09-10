Private transporters’ bandh in Bengaluru on Monday, likely to affect commuters

Lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses could stay off the roads on Monday, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers, among others, as the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a 'bandh'

The federation comprises a total of 32 private transport associations, and most of the private transport services are unlikely to be available starting from midnight today to midnight on Monday.