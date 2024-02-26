Probe into engineering student’s death yet to establish murder link, suicide angle being looked at

Bengaluru: The probe into the case where an engineering student’s partially charred body was found disposed of near Anekal on Bengaluru's southern outskirts on Sunday is yet to establish it as a case of murder. Well-placed police sources revealed to DH that the investigators are also probing a possible case of suicide.

The partially charred body of Harshit Kotnala, 19, a native of Uttarakhand, was found near a eucalyptus grove in Telagarahalli close to the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border on Sunday. The police found a backpack with his college ID and his mobile phone near the body.

A few feet away from the body, the investigators also found empty liquor bottles and snack packets. The Anekal police registered a case of murder and began the probe.